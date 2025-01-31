Open Menu

SPSC Announces Results For Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:06 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has officially declared the results of Secondary school Teachers (BPS-16) in various categories of the Mirpurkhas region.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with rules including pre-interview written test followed by interviews held in November and December 2024.

The results covers General and Science, categories, including for both male and female candidates of the Mirpurkhas region.

A total of 23 female candidates have been recommended for appointment under the Open Merit quota in the General Category whereas 02 candidates have been selected on Minority Quota.

For male candidates in the General Category, 66 have been recommended under the Open Merit quota, along with 4 under the Minority Quota and 2 under the Differently Abled Person Quota.

In the Science Category for male candidates, 65 have been recommended under the Open Merit quota, with 3 selected under the Minority Quota and 2 under the Differently Abled Person Quota and A total of 23 female candidates have been recommended for appointment under the Open Merit quota in the Science Category whereas 01 candidates have been selected on Minority Quota.

The SPSC has ensured that all constitutional steps were followed throughout the recruitment process. The results are available on the official SPSC website (www.spsc.gov.pk).

More Stories From Pakistan