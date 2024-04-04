SPSC announces results of AD, Inspector written test

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the results of a written test conducted for the post of Assistant Director (BPS-17) in the Women Development Department and Inspector (BPS-16) in the Culture, and Tourism Department.

According to the results 110 candidates have been declared successful for the post of Assistant Director while 36 candidates declared successful for the post of Inspector.

Meanwhile, a written test for the post of Senior Nurse (BPS-17) in the Health Department was taken in May 2023 and results were announced in December 2023 in which as many as 528 candidates were passed after scrutiny of the documents of successful candidates.

Viva was conducted in January 2024 and a final list of successful candidates in Viva voce was issued declaring 150 candidates suitable for the post.