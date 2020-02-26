SPSC announces results of pre-interview written tests for different vacant posts

The Sindh Public Service Commission here Wednesday announced result of pre-interview written tests for the posts of Senior Veterinary/Research Officer in Livestock and Fisheries Department, Assistant Chemist (Pharmacy) in Health Department and Data Entry Operator in Sindh Public Service Commission held in the month of August, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission here Wednesday announced result of pre-interview written tests for the posts of Senior Veterinary/Research Officer in Livestock and Fisheries Department, Assistant Chemist (Pharmacy) in Health Department and Data Entry Operator in Sindh Public Service Commission held in the month of August, 2019.

According to result announced by the Deputy Controller Examination, as many as 154 candidates were declared qualified in the written test for the post of Senior Veterinary/Research Officer (BPS-18) in Livestock and Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh.

For the posts of Assistant Chemist (Pharmacy) BPS-16, some fifteen candidates were declared as qualified in the pre interview written test held in the month of August, 2019.

As per the result, 10 candidates were declared qualified for the post of Data Entry Operator (BPS-10) in Sindh Public Service Commission.

All the candidates have been directed to sent attested copies of all required documents to the Secretary, Sindh Public Service Commission within 10 days after announcement of result.

The detailed result is available official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, www.spsc.gov.pk.