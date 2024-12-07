Open Menu

SPSC Announces Results Of Written Tests For Specialist Doctors

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the results of the written tests conducted in September 2024 for Specialist Cadre Doctors (BPS-18) under the Health Department, Government of Sindh.

These posts include Dermatologists, Oncologists, ENT Specialists, Ophthalmologists/Eye Specialists, Pathologists, Physicians, Psychiatrists, Surgeons, and Urologists.

A total of 325 candidates have been declared successful, adhering to constitutional requirements, including urban and rural quotas in Sindh.

The positions for Specialist Cadre Doctors were advertised vide advertisement no. 08/2022, where 894 applicants having appropriate qualifications applied. Successful candidates are instructed to submit the required documents within the specified time. After verification, the schedule for the oral interviews will be announced.

Detailed results and further guidelines can be viewed on the official SPSC website.

