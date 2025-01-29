SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Orthopedic Surgeon BPS-18 specialist Cadre in health department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Orthopedic Surgeon BPS-18 specialist Cadre in health department.

According to result, 52 candidates were declared successful.

The complete result has been uploaded at official website of SPSC www.spsc.gov.pk

