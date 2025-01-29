Open Menu

SPSC Announces Written Test Result Of Orthopedic Surgeon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM

SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Orthopedic Surgeon BPS-18 specialist Cadre in health department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Orthopedic Surgeon BPS-18 specialist Cadre in health department.

According to result, 52 candidates were declared successful.

The complete result has been uploaded at official website of SPSC www.spsc.gov.pk

APP/mwq

Recent Stories

CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil s ..

CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff

1 minute ago
 NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in ide ..

NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related

1 minute ago
 Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

9 minutes ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

9 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

9 minutes ago
 Blind murder traced, two arrested

Blind murder traced, two arrested

49 seconds ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in m ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation

50 seconds ago
 SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic s ..

SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon

52 seconds ago
 Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout

Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout

53 seconds ago
 Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recr ..

Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion

2 minutes ago
 Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to ..

Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress

55 seconds ago
 Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan