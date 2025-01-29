SPSC Announces Written Test Result Of Orthopedic Surgeon
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Orthopedic Surgeon BPS-18 specialist Cadre in health department.
According to result, 52 candidates were declared successful.
The complete result has been uploaded at official website of SPSC www.spsc.gov.pk
APP/mwq
