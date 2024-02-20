SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday cancelled the ongoing exams for the post of BS-16 Secondary School Teacher (SST) in which more than 30,000 candidates were appearing for the said post

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday cancelled the ongoing exams for the post of BS-16 Secondary school Teacher (SST) in which more than 30,000 candidates were appearing for the said post.

Talking to the media outside the Commission's Office at Thandi Sarak Road, SPSC's Secretary Nazir Ahmed Qureshi admitted that the question paper was leaked and exam for the post of teachers has been cancelled on complaint of the leakage of paper.

He said that the commission had initiated an inquiry while the district police were also probing the case.

He assured that no official of the SPSC would be spared if they found involved in leaking the paper.

He said the exams after the leakage of paper has been cancelled forthwith. The exams were being conducted in five different centres including Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana.

He told that DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo visited the SPSC's Office after the report and ordered the police to investigate the matter. He said that the commission's board was holding a meeting to decide the fate of the ongoing exams which started from February 15 to 26.

Later, in a press statement, the SPSC's Secretary announced that the exams even of those candidates who had already taken the test from February 15 to 19, were being cancelled.

According to the statement, the SPSC would again conduct the exams in April.

"... the matter has been referred to the district police to conduct a thorough probe and initiate an FIR against the alleged involved officers or officials of SPSC or private persons under relevant law," the statement said.

"In order to uphold the commitment to transparency, meritocracy and accountability, the full commission of SPSC has unanimously decided to cancel all the papers of BS-16 SST General and Science categories whether conducted or yet to be conducted with effect from February 15 to 25," the Secretary said.

The cancellation of the exams prompted a reaction from the candidates who resorted to damaging furniture and other items in the two centers in Hyderabad where 11,960 candidates from Shaheed Benazirabad division were appearing.

The paper contained 50 multiple choice questions divided into three categories of general knowledge, urdu and Sindhi.

