SPSC Cancels Paper Of Secondary School Teacher To Maintain Transparency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has cancelled the paper for the post of Secondary school Teacher (BS-16) scheduled on February 20 over the credible information of the leakage of the question paper.

In statements issued by the Secretary and Controller Examination SPSC, the Chairman has ordered an inquiry of the matter.

All candidates have been advised to remain calm as Sindh Public Service Commission believes in transparency and no tolerance will be shown on the delinquents, the statement added.

The new date of the cancelled paper will be announced in due course of time.

The SPSC Secretary also clarified that the interview written test for the post of Head Master/Headmistress (BS-17) and Assistant (BS-16) Anti-Corruption and Enquires Department scheduled on 27 and 28 February will be conducted as per schedule.

