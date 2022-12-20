UrduPoint.com

SPSC Clarifies Reports Published Against Public Service Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 07:20 PM

SPSC clarifies reports published against Public Service Commission

The Sindh Public Service Commission has clarified that it was following rules and regulations with the best interest of candidates as per enacted law with transparency, fairness and integrity.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has clarified that it was following rules and regulations with the best interest of candidates as per enacted law with transparency, fairness and integrity.

The Secretary SPSC, in a statement, rejected news items published in section of press and said reports were incorrect and false aimed at tarnishing image of the Commission.

The secretary said reporters of two newspapers published were allegedly false reports about SPSC on December 19 which defamed the constitutional institution and SPSC reserves the right to file the defamation suit against the reporters as per law.

The SPSC also clarified that posts of Secretary (BS-19) and Controller Examination (BS-19) were meant for Cadre officers, to be posted by Sindh Government. Neither their postings are against the rules nor any violation of orders of honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken place, statement added.

