SPSC constitutes panels to examine objections about Screening, MCQ Type tests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday constituted panels of experts to examine the objections of the candidates received by the Commission with regard to Screening Tests for Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 and MCQ Type of Lecturers for their pre interview process.

According to a press release issued by the Commission's Secretary, relevant Panels of Experts will go through all objections and reach at the conclusions based on their research/knowledge.

The Commission accords marks for wrong question on its part across the board/revise the answer keys in light of the decision of the panels, statement said.

The Secretary SPSC said in case anomalies were found immediately at the beginning of the papers, such allowance is to be reflected in the respective keys of various subjects.

The answer key is being uploaded to enable candidates to assess performance at their end, SPSC statement said and added the purpose of providing carbon copy of the OMR sheet is to ensure transparency in the process which shall be appreciated.