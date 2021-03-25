UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Constitutes Panels To Examine Objections About Screening, MCQ Type Tests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:38 PM

SPSC constitutes panels to examine objections about Screening, MCQ Type tests

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday constituted panels of experts to examine the objections of the candidates received by the Commission with regard to Screening Tests for Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 and MCQ Type of Lecturers for their pre interview process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday constituted panels of experts to examine the objections of the candidates received by the Commission with regard to Screening Tests for Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 and MCQ Type of Lecturers for their pre interview process.

According to a press release issued by the Commission's Secretary, relevant Panels of Experts will go through all objections and reach at the conclusions based on their research/knowledge.

The Commission accords marks for wrong question on its part across the board/revise the answer keys in light of the decision of the panels, statement said.

The Secretary SPSC said in case anomalies were found immediately at the beginning of the papers, such allowance is to be reflected in the respective keys of various subjects.

The answer key is being uploaded to enable candidates to assess performance at their end, SPSC statement said and added the purpose of providing carbon copy of the OMR sheet is to ensure transparency in the process which shall be appreciated.

Related Topics

Omani Rial All SPSC

Recent Stories

E- transfer policy on card to facilitate teachers: ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Successfully Improving Security of Arctic - ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, India agree to make endeavours to resolv ..

3 minutes ago

Ongoing projects to be completed in current financ ..

3 minutes ago

RWMC, Albayrak kick off awareness campaign against ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman received over 135,000 complaints ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.