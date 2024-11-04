SPSC declares 121 candidates suitable for appointment as Lecturer, Zoology

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Zoology BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 72 eligible male and 49 female candidates suitable for appointment against the vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Zoology BPS-17) in College education department and declared 72 eligible male and 49 female candidates suitable for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to result announced by SPSC on Monday, 121 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Zoology in College Education department, Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of SPSC.

APP/mwq