SPSC Declares 121 Candidates Suitable For Appointment As Lecturer, Zoology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Zoology BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 72 eligible male and 49 female candidates suitable for appointment against the vacant posts

According to result announced by SPSC on Monday, 121 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Zoology in College Education department, Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of SPSC.

