SPSC Declares 35 Candidates Fit For Appointment As Lecturer, Urdu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:09 PM

SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Urdu

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Urdu BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, urdu BPS-17) in College education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to results announced by SPSC on Wednesday 35 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Urdu in College Educationdepartmrnt ,Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

APP/mwq

