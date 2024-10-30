SPSC Declares 35 Candidates Fit For Appointment As Lecturer, Urdu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Urdu BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, urdu BPS-17) in College education department and declared 22 eligible male ,13 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.
According to results announced by SPSC on Wednesday 35 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Urdu in College Educationdepartmrnt ,Sindh.
The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital3 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari3 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab3 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1917 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA17 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements39 minutes ago
-
Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment3 seconds ago
-
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered5 seconds ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah6 seconds ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment8 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign13 seconds ago