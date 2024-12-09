SPSC declares 37 candidates fit for appointment as Accountant BPS-17 in Sindh Finance Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result for the recruitment of Accountant BPS-17 in the Finance Department, Government of Sindh.

According to the results, 37 candidates have successfully qualified.

These positions were advertised through SPSC Advertisement No. 03/2024.

A total of 6,040 candidates applied for these posts, out of which 144 candidates passed the written test conducted on 11th August 2024. The interviews for the shortlisted candidates were held in October and November 2024.

According to SPSC, the results have been announced in compliance with constitutional requirements, including the allocation of urban and rural quotas.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

APP/mwq