SPSC declares 73 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Mathematics

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Mathematics (BPS-17) in the College education department and declared 73 eligible male candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).