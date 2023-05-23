UrduPoint.com

SPSC Declares 73 Candidates Fit For Appointment As Lecturer, Mathematics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SPSC declares 73 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Mathematics

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Mathematics (BPS-17) in the College education department and declared 73 eligible male candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to results announced by SPSC on Tuesday as many as 73 male candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Mathematics in the College Education department, Sindh.

The detailed result has also been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Related Topics

Sindh Education Male Post SPSC

More Stories From Pakistan

