SPSC Declares 87 Candidates Fit For Appointment As Lecturers
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer (BPS-17) in College education department and declared 53 eligible male, 34 female candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.
According to result announced by SPSC on Monday, 87 male and female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Education in College Education departmrnt ,Sindh.
The detailed result has also been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
