SPSC declares final result of Combined Competitive Exam-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday declared final result of Combined Competitive Examinations (Executive Cadre) and recommended 152 candidates as suitable for appointment against different posts of BPS-17 and 16.

According to the result, 36 candidates were declared as eligible for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 candidates for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, 08 candidates for the post of Assistant Director (Executive) in Enquires and Anticorruption, six candidates for the post of Excise and Taxation Officer, four candidates for the post of Assistant Director Narcotics Control, 11 candidates for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, 39 candidates for the post of Assistant Director Local Government, 33 candidates for the post of Mukhtiarkar (BPS-16) and five candidates for Provincial Management Services have been declared as eligible and suitable for appointment against the mentioned posts.

The result of CCE- 2019 was also available at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission i-e http://www.spsc.gov.pk.