UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Declares Final Result Of Combined Competitive Exam-2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

SPSC declares final result of Combined Competitive Exam-2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday declared final result of Combined Competitive Examinations (Executive Cadre) and recommended 152 candidates as suitable for appointment against different posts of BPS-17 and 16.

According to the result, 36 candidates were declared as eligible for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 candidates for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, 08 candidates for the post of Assistant Director (Executive) in Enquires and Anticorruption, six candidates for the post of Excise and Taxation Officer, four candidates for the post of Assistant Director Narcotics Control, 11 candidates for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, 39 candidates for the post of Assistant Director Local Government, 33 candidates for the post of Mukhtiarkar (BPS-16) and five candidates for Provincial Management Services have been declared as eligible and suitable for appointment against the mentioned posts.

The result of CCE- 2019 was also available at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission i-e http://www.spsc.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Police 2019 Post Government SPSC

Recent Stories

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

11 minutes ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

18 minutes ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

18 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

18 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks Wednesday on US Troop Wit ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.