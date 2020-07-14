SPSC declares results for posts of Assistant in different departments

The Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared result of pre-interview written tests for the posts of Assistant (BPS-16) under the Energy, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Departments conducted in the months of February and August 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared result of pre-interview written tests for the posts of Assistant (BPS-16) under the Energy, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Departments conducted in the months of February and August 2019.

According to a press release issued here by SPSC, 26 candidates had been declared as qualified in written test for the post of Assistant in Energy Department Government of Sindh while five candidates had qualified written test for the post of Assistant in Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh.

All the qualified candidates were directed to send attested photo copies of required documents to the Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission within 15 days and bring original documents on the date of interview. The detailed result was available on the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission.