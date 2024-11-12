Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

SPSC declares written results of post of Secondary School Teachers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the results of the written examination for Secondary school Teachers (BPS-16) in Hyderabad Division's Science and General categories.

A total of 350 male and 179 female candidates in the General category, and 338 male and 190 female candidates in the Science category, have been declared successful.

The examination was conducted in May 2024 for vacancies advertised under Advertisement No.

09/2022, which received approximately 400,000 applications.

The SPSC has released detailed results, including candidate Names and scores, and instructed successful candidates to submit their documents.

The commission will soon announce the schedule for oral exams and subsequent steps.

The results adhere to all constitutional requirements, including urban and rural quotas.

Candidates can access full information on SPSC's website using their roll number.

