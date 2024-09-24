SPSC Declares Written Test Result For Medical Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced results of the written test conducted for post of Medical
officer (BPS-17) in Sindh Health Department.
According to the announcement, the written test was conducted in the month of August 2024 ,2163 male candidates and 15 candidates on differently abled persons quota have been declared successful for the post of male Medical Officers respectively. The result is also available on the SPSC website www.spsc.gov.pk.
APP/mwq
