SPSC declares written test result for post of Assistant Electric Inspector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced results of the written test conducted for post of Assistant Electric Inspector/Assistant Director /District supervisor/District village Electrification officer(BPS-17) in Energy Department.

According to the announcement, the written test was conducted in the month of September 2024,22 male candidates and 15 candidates on have been declared successful for the above post respectively. The result is also available on the SPSC website www.spsc.gov.pk.