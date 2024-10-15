SPSC Declares Written Test Result For Post Of SST
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday announced the results of the written test for Secondary school Teachers (BPS-16) in Karachi and Mirpur Khas divisions, under Science and General categories.
According to SPSC the test was conducted in May 2024, in which a large number of candidates participated.
The commission has announced the details of successful candidates along with their obtained marks and instructed them to submit necessary documents promptly.
The commission will soon announce the schedule for the Viva for successful candidates.
The result is also available on the SPSC website www.spsc.gov.pk.
