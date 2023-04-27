HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has extended the date for applying through online feature for the various posts of different departments including Sindh College education department to May 22, 2023.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, all aspirants were advised to apply for the various posts including Lecturer in College Education department till Mar 22, 2023, through online feature.

Other terms and conditions mentioned in the advertisement No 05/23, dated 10-04-2023 will remain the same.