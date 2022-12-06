UrduPoint.com

SPSC Extends Last Date For Submission Of Forms For Posts Of Teachers, Veterinarians Till Dec 20

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has extended by 10 days the last date for submission of forms of applying for the posts of government school teachers and veterinarians

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has extended by 10 days the last date for submission of forms of applying for the posts of government school teachers and veterinarians.

According to a notification issued on Monday, interested candidates could submit their forms by December 20.

The government had advertised on November 11 close to 3,500 posts of government school teachers for all divisions of the province.

Some 9 posts of BPS-18 Senior Veterinary Officers and Senior Research Officers and 190 Veterinary Officers and Research Officers in the Animal Husbandry Wing and 14 posts of BPS-18 Senior Veterinary Officers and Senior Research Officers poultry wing and 52 Veterinary Officers and Research Officers in the Poultry Wing were also advertised.

The candidates would have to fill out online forms to appear in the test.

