SPSC implements major reforms to ensure transparency, merit-based recruitment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), one of the country’s oldest statutory institutions established under Article 242 of the Constitution, has undertaken a series of reforms in 2024 to strengthen transparency, fairness, and meritocracy in the recruitment process for provincial civil services.

The Commission, which has been serving since its establishment in 1937, reaffirmed its commitment to “Excellence driven by Passion” by modernising its recruitment practices, tightening security, and aligning its processes with international best practices.

According to an official statement here, the SPSC held several meetings during which important decisions were made, including stronger security measures taken following the leakage of the Secondary school Teacher (BPS-16) exam paper in 2024, a strong room was established, and security protocols were enhanced to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Commission introduced an online submission system for documents, simplifying the application process for candidates. In compliance with Supreme Court directives, SPSC approved maintaining a waiting list for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). This decision was formalised through amendments in Regulation 148 of the SPSC Recruitment Management Regulations, 2023, after vetting by the Sindh Cabinet and the Law Department.

Strict action against malpractice: An amendment in Regulation 45(a) was approved, prescribing a five-year ban on candidates found involved in examination malpractices.

The Commission resolved the long-standing issue regarding quotas for candidates of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur Municipal Corporations. After consulting the Law Department and Sindh Cabinet, it was decided to maintain the status quo based on the pre-2021 municipal boundaries.

The Commission approved amendments in Regulations 74 and 88 to finalise the criteria and screening test syllabus for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), ensuring greater standardisation and fairness.

Chairman and members of the Commission emphasised that these reforms reflect SPSC’s resolve to restore public trust in the institution by ensuring transparency, impartiality, and professionalism.

They added that the SPSC is committed to strengthening its human resources through extensive training, use of modern technology, and adoption of innovative practices to meet contemporary governance challenges.

With nearly a century-long legacy, the Sindh Public Service Commission continues to play a pivotal role in providing quality human resources to the provincial government through fair and open competition.