SPSC member Syed Abid Ali Shah passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A member of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Syed Abid Ali Shah passed away in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday. He was reportedly infected by the COVID-19 from last some days and was since then under treatment in a private hospital in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the commission here Saturday, SPSC's chairman Noor Muhammad Jadmani, members, officers and staff extended their sincere condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. "Late Shah has left a void that will be difficult to fill," reads a statement issued by the commission. "With his death the commission has lost a dynamic, sincere and cheerful colleague whose services in SPSC and the province of SIndh will be ever remembered." Shah was appointed as a member of SPSC in 2017.