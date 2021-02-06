UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Member Syed Abid Ali Shah Passes Away

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

SPSC member Syed Abid Ali Shah passes away

A member of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Syed Abid Ali Shah passed away in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A member of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Syed Abid Ali Shah passed away in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday. He was reportedly infected by the COVID-19 from last some days and was since then under treatment in a private hospital in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the commission here Saturday, SPSC's chairman Noor Muhammad Jadmani, members, officers and staff extended their sincere condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. "Late Shah has left a void that will be difficult to fill," reads a statement issued by the commission. "With his death the commission has lost a dynamic, sincere and cheerful colleague whose services in SPSC and the province of SIndh will be ever remembered." Shah was appointed as a member of SPSC in 2017.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Abid Ali 2017 Family From SPSC

Recent Stories

President signs ordinance for Senate polls through ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan ..

1 minute ago

Czech Health Ministry Studying Opportunities for D ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

57 minutes ago

Traders stage Kashmir solidarity rally

1 minute ago

650,000 children receives anti-typhoid vaccine

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.