SPSC postpone pre-interview written test for recruitment to post of headmaster

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Thursday postponed the pre-interview written test for recruitment to the post of headmaster and headmistress in BPS-17 in the school education and Literacy Department.

According to a press release issued here , the test was scheduled for March 22 and more than 30,000 candidates were to appear in the test.

The SPSC said the test had been postponed in light of the Sindh Home Department's advice pertaining to COVID-19 situation.

The commission would announce the new schedule once clearance was received from the concerned offices.

The SPSC, however, would continue to conduct the ongoing exams and tests under strict adherence to the SOPs.