SPSC Recommends 119 Candidates To Be Appointed As Lecturer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer, Botany (BPS-17) in the College education department and declared 119 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to the results announced by SPSC on Tuesday as many as 68 male and 51 female candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Botany in the College Education department, Sindh.

The detailed result was also uploaded to the official website of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

