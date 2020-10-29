SPSC recommends 12 candidates for appointment in different departments

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exams for advertised posts in Energy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exams for advertised posts in Energy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development departments.

According to press release issued by the Deputy Controller (Examination), four candidates each for the post of Assistant Director/Assistant Director (Recruitment) (BPS-17) in Sindh Public Service Commission and Assistant (BPS-16) in Directorate of Oil and Gas in Energy Department were declared fit and suitable for appointment against mentioned posts.Muhammad Ayub, Ms.

Rabia Solangi, Ms. Paras and Rasool Bux were among the qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Director (BPS-17) while Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Shoib, Javed Ali and Awais Ahmed against the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in Oil and Gas Directorate of Sindh Energy Department.

Three candidates Haseebur Rehman, Javed Manzoor Solangi and Awais Ali have been found suitable and fit for appointment against the post of Assistant Curator/Assistant Field Officer/ Custodian (BPS-16) Quaid Azam Birthplace in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department while one candidate Irfan Ahmed Soomro has been declared fit for appointment against the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in Environment, Climate Change, Coastal Development Department.

No candidate has qualified the interview for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department held in the month of October, 2020. The result is also available on Sindh Public Service Commission's official website.