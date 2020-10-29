UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Recommends 12 Candidates For Appointment In Different Departments

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

SPSC recommends 12 candidates for appointment in different departments

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exams for advertised posts in Energy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exams for advertised posts in Energy, Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, and Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development departments.

According to press release issued by the Deputy Controller (Examination), four candidates each for the post of Assistant Director/Assistant Director (Recruitment) (BPS-17) in Sindh Public Service Commission and Assistant (BPS-16) in Directorate of Oil and Gas in Energy Department were declared fit and suitable for appointment against mentioned posts.Muhammad Ayub, Ms.

Rabia Solangi, Ms. Paras and Rasool Bux were among the qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Director (BPS-17) while Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Shoib, Javed Ali and Awais Ahmed against the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in Oil and Gas Directorate of Sindh Energy Department.

Three candidates Haseebur Rehman, Javed Manzoor Solangi and Awais Ali have been found suitable and fit for appointment against the post of Assistant Curator/Assistant Field Officer/ Custodian (BPS-16) Quaid Azam Birthplace in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department while one candidate Irfan Ahmed Soomro has been declared fit for appointment against the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in Environment, Climate Change, Coastal Development Department.

No candidate has qualified the interview for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department held in the month of October, 2020. The result is also available on Sindh Public Service Commission's official website.

Related Topics

Sindh Oil October Gas 2020 Post SPSC

Recent Stories

EU 'Looking Forward' for More Multilateral Engagem ..

39 seconds ago

UN Official Strongly Condemns 'Barbaric' Knife Att ..

40 seconds ago

IMF Chief Says UK's COVID-19 Economic Support Pack ..

43 seconds ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

45 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen Says Invited Trudeau to Global Healt ..

4 minutes ago

PDWP approves 35 developmental schemes costing Rs. ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.