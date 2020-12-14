SPSC recommends 22 candidates for appointment as Assistant Executive Engineer in Irrigation department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday announced final results of the combined competitive examination for Engineering cadre for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) BPS-17 in Irrigation Department and recommended 22 candidates for appointment on said posts.

According to result announced here by SPSC, as many as 22 Urban domiciled candidates have been declared as suitable and fit for appointments.

The detailed result is also available at the official website of SPSC, www.spsc.gov.pk.