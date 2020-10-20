SPSC recommends 264 candidates for appointment against the post of ASI in Sindh Police

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday recommended 264 successful male/female candidates to be appointed against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) BPS-09 in different Ranges of Sindh Police at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday recommended 264 successful male/female candidates to be appointed against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) BPS-09 in different Ranges of Sindh Police at Hyderabad.

According to an announcement, 151 male and 09 female candidates of Hyderabad Range and 90 male and 05 female candidates of Counter Terrorism Department( CTD) have been declared fit and suitable for appointment against the post mentioned above, while 09 candidates of minority in Hyderabad Range and 05 candidates of minority in CTD Range were also declared as fit and suitable for appointment against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (BPS-09) in Home Department, Govt of Sindh.

The detailed result was also available on SPSC's website i.e, http://www.spsc.gov.pk./