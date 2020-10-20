UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Recommends 264 Candidates For Appointment Against The Post Of ASI In Sindh Police

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

SPSC recommends 264 candidates for appointment against the post of ASI in Sindh Police

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday recommended 264 successful male/female candidates to be appointed against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) BPS-09 in different Ranges of Sindh Police at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday recommended 264 successful male/female candidates to be appointed against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) BPS-09 in different Ranges of Sindh Police at Hyderabad.

According to an announcement, 151 male and 09 female candidates of Hyderabad Range and 90 male and 05 female candidates of Counter Terrorism Department( CTD) have been declared fit and suitable for appointment against the post mentioned above, while 09 candidates of minority in Hyderabad Range and 05 candidates of minority in CTD Range were also declared as fit and suitable for appointment against the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) (BPS-09) in Home Department, Govt of Sindh.

The detailed result was also available on SPSC's website i.e, http://www.spsc.gov.pk./APP /abd /maq

Related Topics

Sindh Police Minority Hyderabad Male Post Government SPSC

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

41 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

56 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Katas Raj temple suo moto n ..

57 seconds ago

Khawaja brothers being punished for misdeed: Vawda ..

59 seconds ago

Albayrak completes clearance operation in city Lah ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.