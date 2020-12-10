UrduPoint.com
SPSC Recommends 27 Candidates To Be Appointed As Inspector Investigation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

SPSC recommends 27 candidates to be appointed as Inspector Investigation

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exam for the post of Inspector Investigation (BPS-16) in the Home Department, Govt of Sindh and recommended 27 candidates for appointment on the said posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced the final result of the exam for the post of Inspector Investigation (BPS-16) in the Home Department, Govt of Sindh and recommended 27 candidates for appointment on the said posts.

According to the result announced here by SPSC, as many as 19 male, four female and as many minority quota candidates have been declared as suitable and fit for appointment on said posts. The detailed result is also available at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, http://www.spsc.gov.pk/.

