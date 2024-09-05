Open Menu

SPSC Recommends 282 Candidates To Be Appointed As Lecturer

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

SPSC recommends 282 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the written test for the post of Lecturer Computer Science BPS-17 in the Education Department, with a total of 282 candidates declared successful, including 171 male and 111 female candidates.

SPSC had advertised 300 vacant posts for Lecturer Computer Science BPS-17 through Advertisement No. 5/2023, for which applications were received from local education holders. The written test was conducted in April 2024, and the final results have been announced, recommending the appointment of successful candidates to the Education Department.

In addition, the commission has also announced the results of the written test for the post of Senior Veterinary Officer/Research Officer (Poultry Wing) BPS-18 in the Livestock and Fisheries Department, with 50 candidates declared successful.

The successful candidates have been directed to submit their documents, after which the schedule for the oral test will be announced.

It is clear that the Sindh Public Service Commission has followed all constitutional requirements, including merit, female, and rural/urban quotas, in the announced results. The list of successful candidates is also available on the commission's website, which includes the marks obtained by each candidate.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Education Oral Male April Post All From Merit Packaging Limited SPSC

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

5 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

5 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

7 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

8 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

8 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

9 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan