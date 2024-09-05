SPSC recommends 282 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the final results of the written test for the post of Lecturer Computer Science BPS-17 in the Education Department, with a total of 282 candidates declared successful, including 171 male and 111 female candidates.

SPSC had advertised 300 vacant posts for Lecturer Computer Science BPS-17 through Advertisement No. 5/2023, for which applications were received from local education holders. The written test was conducted in April 2024, and the final results have been announced, recommending the appointment of successful candidates to the Education Department.

In addition, the commission has also announced the results of the written test for the post of Senior Veterinary Officer/Research Officer (Poultry Wing) BPS-18 in the Livestock and Fisheries Department, with 50 candidates declared successful.

The successful candidates have been directed to submit their documents, after which the schedule for the oral test will be announced.

It is clear that the Sindh Public Service Commission has followed all constitutional requirements, including merit, female, and rural/urban quotas, in the announced results. The list of successful candidates is also available on the commission's website, which includes the marks obtained by each candidate.

APP/mwq