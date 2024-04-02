SPSC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed as Physiotherapist

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Physiotherapist in department of Empowerment of person with disabilities (BPS-17) .

According to the results announced by SPSC on Monday, 29 candidates were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant post of Physiotherapist The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh

Public Service Commission (SPSC).