UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPSC Recommends 38 Candidates For Appointment As ASI In Sindh Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

SPSC recommends 38 candidates for appointment as ASI in Sindh Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the result of interviews conducted for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (BPS-09) Male and Female, Shaheed Benazirabad Range in Home Department, Government of Sindh and recommended 38 candidates suitable and fit for appointment against the posts mentioned above.

According to the result announced by the Deputy Controller Examinations, 34 male and 2 each from female and minority candidates have qualified the final interview conducted in the months of January and February, 2020.

As per the result, Atif Ali, Shahzaib, Umed Ali, Shahzad Ali, Akram Ali, Ayaz Ali Jatoi, Noor Ahmed, Ayaz Ali Panhwer, Murtaza, Abdullah Hingorjo, Muhammad Tahir Almani, Hansraj Baboo, Muhammad Essa Baloch, Muhammad Irfan Malik, Asadullah Chandio, Shahid Lund, Asadullah Ahpun, Aaqib Khan Malak, Bilal Ahmed Pathan, Syed Saffer Abass Shah, Waqar Ahmed Kalhoro, Bux Ali Lakho, Sadam Hussain Bangwar, Muhammad Sachal Rajper, Waheed Ali Mahessar, Zeeshan Ali Koondhar, Zahid Hussain Siyal, Muharam Samejo, Sardar Ali Zardari, Wazir Hussain Birhamani, Abid Ali Buller, Ahmed Ali Kalhoro, Riaz Ali Shaikh, Lakhmir Khan Chandio, Miss.

Faryal Bano Pathan, Miss. Erum Rind, Ajmal Das Bheel and Balam Odd were declared as suitable and fit for the appointment against the mentioned posts.

The result is also available on the SPSC's official website, www.spsc.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Minority Male Jatoi Abid Ali January February 2020 From Government SPSC

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

1 hour ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

2 hours ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.