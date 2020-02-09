SPSC recommends 38 candidates for appointment as ASI in Sindh Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the result of interviews conducted for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (BPS-09) Male and Female, Shaheed Benazirabad Range in Home Department, Government of Sindh and recommended 38 candidates suitable and fit for appointment against the posts mentioned above.

According to the result announced by the Deputy Controller Examinations, 34 male and 2 each from female and minority candidates have qualified the final interview conducted in the months of January and February, 2020.

As per the result, Atif Ali, Shahzaib, Umed Ali, Shahzad Ali, Akram Ali, Ayaz Ali Jatoi, Noor Ahmed, Ayaz Ali Panhwer, Murtaza, Abdullah Hingorjo, Muhammad Tahir Almani, Hansraj Baboo, Muhammad Essa Baloch, Muhammad Irfan Malik, Asadullah Chandio, Shahid Lund, Asadullah Ahpun, Aaqib Khan Malak, Bilal Ahmed Pathan, Syed Saffer Abass Shah, Waqar Ahmed Kalhoro, Bux Ali Lakho, Sadam Hussain Bangwar, Muhammad Sachal Rajper, Waheed Ali Mahessar, Zeeshan Ali Koondhar, Zahid Hussain Siyal, Muharam Samejo, Sardar Ali Zardari, Wazir Hussain Birhamani, Abid Ali Buller, Ahmed Ali Kalhoro, Riaz Ali Shaikh, Lakhmir Khan Chandio, Miss.

Faryal Bano Pathan, Miss. Erum Rind, Ajmal Das Bheel and Balam Odd were declared as suitable and fit for the appointment against the mentioned posts.

The result is also available on the SPSC's official website, www.spsc.gov.pk.