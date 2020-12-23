UrduPoint.com
SPSC Recommends 41 Candidates To Be Appointed As Inspector Law

Wed 23rd December 2020

SPSC recommends 41 candidates to be appointed as Inspector Law

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) announced the final result of the exam for the post of Inspector Law (BPS-16) under Home Department, Govt of Sindh and recommended 41 candidates belonging to urban areas for appointment on the said posts.

  According to results announced here by SPSC on Tuesday, as many as 36 male, three female and two minority quota candidates have been declared as suitable and fit for appointment as Inspectors Law. The detailed result is also available at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, http://www.spsc.gov.pk/.

