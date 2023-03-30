SPSC recommends 54 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Sindhi

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer Sindhi (BPS-17) male/female in College Education department and declared 54 eligible candidates for appointment against vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer Sindhi (BPS-17) male/female in College education department and declared 54 eligible candidates for appointment against vacant posts.

According to result announced by SPSC on Thursday, 27 each male and female candidates have been declared fit and suitable for appointment against the vacant posts of Lecturer Sindhi in College Education department.