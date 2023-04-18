UrduPoint.com

SPSC Recommends 56 Female Candidates To Be Appointed As Lecturer Mathematics

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 11:54 PM

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Islamic Studies (BPS-17) female in the College Education department and declared 56 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Islamic Studies (BPS-17) female in the College education department and declared 56 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to results announced by SPSC on Tuesday as many as 56 females including 2 minority quota candidates, were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Islamic Studies in the College Education Department, Sindh.

The detailed result was also uploaded to the official website of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Related Topics

Sindh Education Minority Post SPSC

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

1 minute ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

36 seconds ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

8 seconds ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

37 seconds ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

9 seconds ago
 AJK Assembly adjourned without proceeding to elect ..

AJK Assembly adjourned without proceeding to elect new PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.