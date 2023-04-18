SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Islamic Studies (BPS-17) female in the College Education department and declared 56 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer of Islamic Studies (BPS-17) female in the College education department and declared 56 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.

According to results announced by SPSC on Tuesday as many as 56 females including 2 minority quota candidates, were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Islamic Studies in the College Education Department, Sindh.

The detailed result was also uploaded to the official website of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).