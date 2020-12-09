UrduPoint.com
SPSC Recommends 74 Candidates To Be Appointed As Assistant Deputy Public Prosecutor

Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

SPSC recommends 74 candidates to be appointed as Assistant Deputy Public Prosecutor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Wednesday announced final result of the exam for the post of Assistant Deputy Public Prosecutor (BPS-17) in Law Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Govt of Sindh and recommended 74 candidates for appointment on said posts.

According to result announced here by SPSC, as many as 44 candidates having rural domicile and 30 candidates of urban areas have been declared as suitable and fit for appointment on said posts.

The detailed result is also available at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, http://www.spsc.gov.pk/.

More Stories From Pakistan

