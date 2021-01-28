UrduPoint.com
SPSC Recommends 8 Candidates For Appointment As District Zakat Officer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:22 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) here Thursday announced the result of interview for the post of District Zakat Officer and recommended 8 candidates for appointment against vacant posts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) here Thursday announced the result of interview for the post of District Zakat Officer and recommended 8 candidates for appointment against vacant posts.

According to the results, four candidates belonging to rural areas and as many candidates domiciled in urban areas were declared fit and suitable for above mentioned BPS-17 posts in Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr department, government of Sindh.Those who were declared as successful candidates were Muhammad Ahmed s/o Sohail Ahmed (Urban), Zamir Aijaz s/o Aijaz Hussain (Rural), Kaleemullah s/o Muhammad Khan (R), Javed Ali s/o Muhammad Usman (R), Murtaza Ali s/o Dost Ali (U), Pasha Bakhtiar s/o Muhammad Aslam (U), Israr Ahmed s/o Muhammad Deen (U) and Kamran Ali s/o Mushtaq Ali (R).Detailed result is also available on the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission i.e www.spsc.gov.pk.

