Open Menu

SPSC Recommends Candidates To Be Appointed As Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 17

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:50 PM

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 17

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Agriculture / Research Officer BPS 17 in department of Agriculture

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Agriculture / Research Officer BPS 17 in department of Agriculture.

According to the results announced by SPSC on Monday, 134 male and female candidates including 83 candidates on rural quota while 51 candidates on urban quota were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant post of Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 17.

Due to lack of required candidates, 07 posts are also vacant on which the said department will recommend for new recruitment.

The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Agriculture Male Post SPSC

Recent Stories

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

6 minutes ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

6 minutes ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

6 minutes ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

20 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

20 minutes ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

20 minutes ago
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

24 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

25 minutes ago
 DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Ha ..

DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

25 minutes ago
 PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

25 minutes ago
 Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting ..

Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ

25 minutes ago
 European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan