SPSC Recommends Candidates To Be Appointed As Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 17
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Agriculture / Research Officer BPS 17 in department of Agriculture
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Agriculture / Research Officer BPS 17 in department of Agriculture.
According to the results announced by SPSC on Monday, 134 male and female candidates including 83 candidates on rural quota while 51 candidates on urban quota were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant post of Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 17.
Due to lack of required candidates, 07 posts are also vacant on which the said department will recommend for new recruitment.
The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
APP/mwq
