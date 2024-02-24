Open Menu

SPSC Registers FIR Of Question Paper Leak Against Its Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

SPSC registers FIR of question paper leak against its employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Four days after the ongoing recruitment test for BS-16 Secondary school Teacher (SST) posts was cancelled by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) due to a leak of the question paper, the commission has lodged an FIR against its staff.

According to details, Controller Examinations of SPSC Abdul Hafeez Laghari has nominated 8 employees of the commission in the FIR but he has particularly held Assistant Controller Examination II Zainul Alam responsible for the leak.

"Zainul Alam was the custodian of the question papers. It seems that he conducted criminal dishonesty with the test papers, betrayed the institution and became involved in a conspiracy," Laghari stated in the FIR lodged at the GOR police station.

Besides Alam, Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Akbar Dahiri, Khan Muhammad Shah, Danial Hamerani, Shahzaib Abro, Shahzeb Jaffri and Aziz Ahmed have also been nominated in the FIR.

According to the complainant, not only the paper was leaked on February 20, but the question paper on February 16 gave answer hints of 18 different questions with a dot given with the right answer to the multiple choice questions.

The Controller informed the police that they came to know about the paper leak at 9.45 am on February 20.

He added that the commission saw a post on the Facebook account of an individual Naeemullah Mahar, who often criticises SPSC on different issues, in which a copy of the question paper of February 20 was shared.

Following the development, he said, the SPSC cancelled earlier the February 20 test and later on the same day it notified that all exams which started on February 15 and were to conclude on February 26 were cancelled.

The Controller also stated that the Chairman SPSC suspended all 8 employees nominated in the FIR on the same day.

The commission has registered the FIR under sections 409, 411, 420, 465 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police sources claim that both the computer operators were already in police custody but the police were yet to declare any arrest.

