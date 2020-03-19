SPSC revises interview schedule for Staff Nurse in Health Dept.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday announced revised schedule of interviews for the post of Staff Nurse (BPS-16) Male/Female in Health Department, Government of Sindh. According to notification issued here by the Deputy Controller of Examination, Sindh Public Service Commission, all candidates have been advised to appear before concerned committees for interview to be held from March 30 to April 24, 2020 at Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. According to revised schedule, three committees in Karachi, one each in Hyderabad and Sukkur to conduct interviews from March 30 to April 24, 2020.

The first committee will conduct interviews in Hyderabad from March 30 to April 10, 2020 while second committee to conduct interviews in Karachi from March 30 to April 24, 2020. The third committee will conduct interviews from March 30 to April 24, 2020 and fourth committee from 30 March to April 09, 2020 at Karachi. The fifth committee will conduct interviews at Sukkur from March 31 to April 24, 2020.

The detailed interview schedule is also uploaded on SPSC's official website www.spsc.gov.pk.