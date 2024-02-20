Open Menu

SPSC Suspends 8 Employees In Connection With Leakage Of Question Paper

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a question paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary School Teacher (SST) in which more than 300,00 candidates were appearing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a question paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary school Teacher (SST) in which more than 300,00 candidates were appearing.

According to an office order issued here on Tuesday evening by the Secretary SPSC Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, a charge sheet against those employees would also be issued later.

The suspended employees include Assistant Controller Exams-I Zainal Alam, Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Khan Muhammad Shah, Akbar Ali Dahiri, Syed Shahzed Jaffri, Shahzaib Abro and Aziz Ahmed.

Related Topics

SPSC

Recent Stories

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

4 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

4 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

8 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

14 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

14 minutes ago
 Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

14 minutes ago
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

13 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

13 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

14 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

14 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

3 minutes ago
 Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan