SPSC Suspends 8 Employees In Connection With Leakage Of Question Paper
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a question paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary School Teacher (SST) in which more than 300,00 candidates were appearing
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has suspended its 8 employees in connection with the leakage of a question paper for the recruitment of BS-16 Secondary school Teacher (SST) in which more than 300,00 candidates were appearing.
According to an office order issued here on Tuesday evening by the Secretary SPSC Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, a charge sheet against those employees would also be issued later.
The suspended employees include Assistant Controller Exams-I Zainal Alam, Senior Computer Operators Sajjad Ahmed Chawli and Ahsan Zaheer Abro and Naib Qasids Khan Muhammad Shah, Akbar Ali Dahiri, Syed Shahzed Jaffri, Shahzaib Abro and Aziz Ahmed.
Recent Stories
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD
FIA arrests three human traffickers
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results
Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers4 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices8 minutes ago
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral14 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members14 minutes ago
-
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance14 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-403 minutes ago
-
PID, DGIPR discuss steps to further enhance respective functions3 minutes ago
-
AFC visited Kohat Bazaar3 minutes ago
-
Plugging loopholes of smuggling is herculean task: Dr Sajjad Arshad3 minutes ago
-
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against DC ICT3 minutes ago
-
DCs directed to launch crackdown against polythene bags3 minutes ago