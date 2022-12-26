UrduPoint.com

SPSC To Announce CCE-2022 Result In 10 Days

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SPSC to announce CCE-2022 result in 10 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission on Monday assured that result of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 will be announced in the next 7 to 10 days.

According to a press release issued by the SPSC Secretary, the commission is leaving no stone unturned in clearing the backlog by promptly announcing interview results and scheduling new examinations/ interviews without any delay.

As far as the announcement of the CCE2020 result is concerned, the commission is bound by the orders of the Sindh High Court regarding transparency and formulation of results under its supervision, the statement added.

The secretary further said the interviews would also be scheduled soon after the announcement of the result.

The SPSC would also expedite CCE 2021 written examination results and will schedule the next CCE once the previous two CCEs are streamlined, he added.

He also advised all aspirants to exercise patience as their legal rights would be protected at all costs.

More Stories From Pakistan

