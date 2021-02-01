UrduPoint.com
SPSC To Conduct CCE-2021 Screening Test On March 13

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:40 PM

SPSC to conduct CCE-2021 screening test on March 13

Sindh Public Service Commission (SECP) on Monday announced the schedule, timetable and syllabus of the screening test for Combined Competitive Examination-2021 to be conducted on March 13, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday announced the schedule, timetable and syllabus of the screening test for Combined Competitive Examination-2021 to be conducted on March 13, 2021.

According to a press release, screening tests will be held at Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana simultaneously.

As per the schedule, Public school Hyderabad, NED University Karachi, Public School Sukkur and Police Training centre Larkana will be the centres for screening tests to be held on Saturday (March 13, 2021).

The question paper for the Screening Test will contain MCQs from English, Current Affairs, Pakistan Affairs, General Ability and Everyday Science, statement said.

The Question paper will be of 100 marks comprising of 100 MCQs to be done in 90 minutes while each incorrect answer will result in deduction of 0.25 marks. Candidates securing 50 marks will be eligible to appear in written examination.

