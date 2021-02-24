UrduPoint.com
SPSC To Conduct Written Test For Post Of Head Master/ Mistress On March 22

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:48 PM

SPSC to conduct written test for post of Head Master/ Mistress on March 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Wednesday announced to hold written test for the post of Head Master/ Mistress (BPS-17) in education and Literacy department on March 22, 2021.

According to notification issued here on Wednesday by Assistant Controller Examinations, pre-interview written test for 2500 vacant posts of Head Master/Mistress (BPS-17) will be conducted on March 22 at Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana centres simultaneously.

Paper will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) of B.Ed (all forms) level as per breakup 80% and 20% English General, notification stated.

