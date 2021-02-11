UrduPoint.com
SPSC To Remain Close For 2 Days As An Employee Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has decided to shut all the routine business its headquarter at Hyderabad down for 2 days for disinfecting the premises as an employees of the commission, Ghazi Khan Siyal succumbed to COVID-19.

  The media coordinator of the SPSC informed on Wednesday that Ghazi Khan Siyal was admitted in Isra Hoapital and was battling with Corona for a few days.

The Chairman, all members, officers and staff of SPSC extended condolence and deep sympathies to the family of the deceased employee and prayed Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this untimely loss.   He informed that SPSC management has decided to keep its Hyderabad office closed for two days to carry out disinfection process at the office premises.

