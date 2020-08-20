UrduPoint.com
SPSC To Scrutinize Candidate's Documents To Prevent Misuse Of Fake Domiciles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

SPSC to scrutinize candidate's documents to prevent misuse of fake domiciles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to prevent misuse of fake domiciles, Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has decided to scrutinize documents of the candidates at the time of interview.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, SPSC chairman Noor Muhammad Jadmani requested him to issue instructions to all Deputy Commissioners to personally intercede such cases and reconfirmation should be done in light of Sindh Government's drive against fake domiciles.

The candidates whose domiciles were felt to be doubtful were being asked for reconfirmation of genuine documents from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, SPSC chairman stressed.

Jadmani requested the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to all Deputy Commissioners in this regard to get confirmation of such domiciles within seven days and same be provided in a sealed envelop to the Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission for further process.

