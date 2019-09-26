UrduPoint.com
SPSC's Controller Of Examination Transfer Order Cancelled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh government has withdrawn transfer notification of the Controller Examination, Sindh Public Service Commission,Hyderabad Hadi Bux Kalhoro.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on September 25, transfer order of Hadi Bux Kalhoro issued on August 23 has been cancelled/withdrawn.

Earlier, Agha Abdul Rahim, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19) had been posted as new Controller of Examinations, Sindh Public Service Commission in place of Hadi Bux Kalhoro, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19).

