SP&SH Dept Starts Supply Of Pfizer Vaccine In 4 Big Cities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:13 AM

SP&SH dept starts supply of Pfizer vaccine in 4 big cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Specialized Primary & Secondary Healthcare (SP&SH) Department in pursuance of National Command and Operating Center (NCOC) has started supplying Pfizer vaccine at vaccination centres established in 4 big cities including provincial capital.

This was disclosed by Secretary Health Punjab Nabeel Aawan while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The secretary said that vaccination centres established in PKLI Lahore, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Lahore, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and Nishtar Hospital Multan have started vaccinating citizens with Pfizer vaccine from today.

He said that three types of patients who were registered with P-HOTA, Punjab AIDS Control Program and cancer projects were being vaccinated with Pfizer. However, second dose would be administered to them after gap of 21 days, he said.

