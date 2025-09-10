SPU Punjab Launches 24/7 Helpline For Chinese Nationals’ Security, Support
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Special Protection Unit (SPU) Punjab has launched a round-the-clock helpline dedicated to assisting Chinese citizens in Pakistan on security-related matters.
Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, SPU chief DIG Ghazi Salahuddin said the helpline (0327-8888111) is specifically designed for Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects, as well as private initiatives.
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, special help desks have been set up at major airports including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sialkot to ensure Chinese visitors receive proper guidance and information on arrival.
The helpline functions through WhatsApp and WeChat, the popular Chinese application. Messages are received by translators and interpreters, who provide prompt responses and advice.
This allows quick resolution of complaints and ensures accurate guidance for visitors. DIG Salahuddin said the SPU staff operates in three shifts to guarantee round-the-clock service.
He added that several districts are now connected with the SPU system, and efforts are underway to expand support for Chinese nationals. Citizens can also directly send complaints, feedback, or suggestions to the helpline. The Punjab Home Department and Ministry of Interior are also actively involved in this initiative.
To improve communication, police officials assigned to the project are being trained in the Chinese language. At present, 25 officials are enrolled in the course.
DIG Salahuddin said the helpline will not only enhance support and security for Chinese citizens in Pakistan but will also help strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.
